Russian Investigative Committee Officer Dies After Stabbing in Centre of Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - According to a spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee, a man who stabbed the officer had been on a register of people with mental health issues.

A Russian Investigative Committee officer on Tuesday succumbed to a stabbing wound he sustained next to the committee building in central Moscow, the spokeswoman for the agency said.

"Vladislav Vladimirovich Kapustin passed away in the hospital without regaining consciousness after an attack," Svetlana Petrenko said.

According to a source, Kapustin worked with people's requests sent to the committee and was not linked to any criminal investigations.

In a video that has emerged online, the man who stabbed the officer is seen being detained by police. He gave a note to law enforcement officers where he explained his reasons for the crime. According to the assailant, the Investigative Committee confiscated his apartment.