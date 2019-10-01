Russian Investigative Committee Officer Dies After Stabbing in Centre of Moscow

A Russian Investigative Committee officer on Tuesday succumbed to a stabbing wound he sustained next to the committee building in central Moscow, the spokeswoman for the agency said.
"Vladislav Vladimirovich Kapustin passed away in the hospital without regaining consciousness after an attack," Svetlana Petrenko said.
According to a source, Kapustin worked with people's requests sent to the committee and was not linked to any criminal investigations.
In a video that has emerged online, the man who stabbed the officer is seen being detained by police. He gave a note to law enforcement officers where he explained his reasons for the crime. According to the assailant, the Investigative Committee confiscated his apartment.
Задержание преступника, напавшего с ножом на полковника СКР в Москве.— КлоунАДА .shytov00 восставший из бана (@vadim137502) October 1, 2019
Офицер позже скончался.
У убийцы при себе нашли записку, в которой он рассказал о причинах своего поступка.
Он бесплодно добивался возвращения себе жилья. pic.twitter.com/KMoVo55LB3
All comments
Show new comments (0)