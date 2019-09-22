Fireworks Commemorating 75th Anniversary of Tallinn Liberation Light Up Moscow's Sky - Video

On 22 September 1944, 75 years ago, the Red Army liberated the Estonian capital Tallinn from Nazi occupation as part of the Tallinn offensive that began 17 September the same year.

Moscow is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Tallinn from Nazi Germany by Soviet forces with a firework display at Poklonnaya Gora on Sunday, 22 September.

More than two thousand charges of more than 50 types of fireworks are lighting up the sky over the Russian capital in commemoration of the historic event.

The show will be accompanied by a cannonade by the ZiS-3 divisional field gun, which was used during World War II.

