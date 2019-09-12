President Vladimir Putin said in his address earlier in the day, that Russia would boost its travel industry, providing more effective state support for the branch.

The next decade will be a breakthrough period for the Russian travel industry, Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Tourism Zarina Doguzova, said during a press conference of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

She also announced that the country wants to join the network of the UNWTO academies.

"During the 23rd session of the General Assembly, we outlined specific plans for cooperation with the UNWTO. Russia intends to join the network of UNWTO academies. The first facility has already been launched in Portugal, a number of academies are still to be established. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already supported us in his video message at the opening of this session", Doguzova stressed.

In response, Secretary-General of the organisation Zurab Pololikashvili noted that academies could be opened in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

According to Russian authorities, about 125 million foreign tourists visited Russia, over the last five years. People from across the globe were attracted by major events, including the 2014 Olympic Games, the FIFA World Cup, and the World Festival of Youth and Students.