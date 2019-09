Russian and foreign ropewalkers are attempting to break the world highline record at the Moscow City Business Centre.

The daredevils will attempt to cross a rope anchored 300 meters (984 feet) above the ground between the Oko and Neva Towers. The distance between the skyscrapers is 245 meters (803 feet).

The current world record was set by German Alexander Schultz, who walked on a rope 217 meters (712 feet) in length, at an altitude of 247 meters (810 feet).

