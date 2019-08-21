One Person Dies as Helicopter Crashes in Russia's Northwest - Russian Emergency Situations Ministry

According to the ministry, the pilot of the vehicle died in the incident, adding that his body was found near the crash site.

A helicopter has crashed into a river in the Vologda region in Russia's Northwest after it hit a power transmission line, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry told Russian media.

"A helicopter fell into the Suda river near the village of Soyvolovskaya in the Vologda region after flying into a power transmission line", the ministry's press service stated.

The press service stated that the incident occurred at 4:30-4:40 pm local time. The helicopter crashed into the river 10-15 metres away from its bank at a depth of 3 metres.

According to preliminary reports, there were two people aboard the helicopter. Forty-four people and 15 units of equipment were dispatched to deal with the aftermath of the crash.