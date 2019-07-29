UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – United Nations General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa during her official visit to Moscow met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, her spokesperson Monica Grayley said in a press briefing on Monday.

“Miss Maria Fernanda Espinosa was received by the Russian Foreign Minister, His Excellency, Mr. Sergey Lavrov", Grayley said. “She also had separate bilateral meeting … with the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister, His Excellency, Mr. Sergey Ryabkov”.

Grayley added that during the talks with Lavrov, the two officials addressed the political crises in Syria, Yemen and Libya.

Lavrov and Espinosa also discussed Russia’s cooperation with the United Nations, contribution to peacekeeping, reform and revitalization of the organization, advancement of multilateralism, preparations for the high-level summit in September and the Sustainable Development Goals, Grayley said.

According to Grayley, Espinosa welcomed President Vladimir Putin's announcement that Russia will ratify the Paris Agreement by September 2019.

“Miss Espinosa reiterated her appeal in urging all relevant partners to continue working towards attaining lasting and peaceful solutions”, Grayley said.

Espinosa started her official visit to Russia on Sunday.