No Less a Stunner: Meet Scarlett Johansson’s Russian Lookalike

Soloist Pelageya takes a keen interest in national folklore in a variety of languages, usually romances that are specially rewritten by her band for rock arrangements.

Russian folk singer Pelageya has updated her profile with a sun-soaked vacation snapshot, in which she poses on a beach during sunset hours in an off-white delicately crocheted strapped dress, with fans remarking that she is a spitting image of Hollywood diva Scarlett Johansson.

The picture appears to have been taken on the singer’s recent birthday, with the caption stating in black and white:

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Пелагея (@pelageya_insta) 26 Июн 2019 в 8:56 PDT

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от Пелагея (@pelageya_insta) 15 Июл 2019 в 11:09 PDT

“33. And it’s just gorgeous here”.

Her Instagram subscribers also rushed to comment that Pelageya, who has recently gone down in weight by an extraordinary 30 kilos, also resembles another famed blonde, Charlize Theron, while one person remarked the snap looks like a shot from a movie.

As early as at the age of nine, she was awarded the title "Best folk-singer of Russia in 1996" at a television contest, while Galina Vishnevskaya, famous Russian orchestra conductor Mstislav Rostropovich's wife, at the time called her "a future of the world's opera".

Apart from a singing solo career, Pelageya is one of the four coaches of the Russian reality talent show The Voice in seasons 1-3 and 6, as well as one of the three coaches of The Voice Kids in seasons 1–3 and 5–6. During the 2014 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Sochi, she performed the Russian folk song Oy, to ne vecher (“It’s not evening yet”).