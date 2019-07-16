No Less a Stunner: Meet Scarlett Johansson’s Russian Lookalike

Russian folk singer Pelageya has updated her profile with a sun-soaked vacation snapshot, in which she poses on a beach during sunset hours in an off-white delicately crocheted strapped dress, with fans remarking that she is a spitting image of Hollywood diva Scarlett Johansson.
The picture appears to have been taken on the singer’s recent birthday, with the caption stating in black and white:
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
“33. And it’s just gorgeous here”.
Her Instagram subscribers also rushed to comment that Pelageya, who has recently gone down in weight by an extraordinary 30 kilos, also resembles another famed blonde, Charlize Theron, while one person remarked the snap looks like a shot from a movie.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Ну вот, и закончились наши майские гастроли. Трудно словами выразить благодарность чудесным зрителям, в такое непростое время нашедшим возможность посетить наши концерты! Спасибо вам большое! Не обошлось без курьезов. Астраханский Дворец Культуры "Аркадия"...оказался летним музыкальным театром. На видео - фрагмент концерта((( Интересно, когда мы приедем туда в следующий раз, залатают дыры?))) "Муниципальное бюджетное учреждение культуры" все-таки. Звучит серьезно))) #пелагея #фолкрок #русскаяпесня #народнаяпесня #астрахань #адкаркадия
As early as at the age of nine, she was awarded the title "Best folk-singer of Russia in 1996" at a television contest, while Galina Vishnevskaya, famous Russian orchestra conductor Mstislav Rostropovich's wife, at the time called her "a future of the world's opera".
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Сегодня. Третий матч финала Кубка Гагарина. В 19.30. Папа Ваня, твои 👩👧 желают тебе победы! #Пелагея #телегин #цска #хоккей #кубокгагарина #папинадоча
Apart from a singing solo career, Pelageya is one of the four coaches of the Russian reality talent show The Voice in seasons 1-3 and 6, as well as one of the three coaches of The Voice Kids in seasons 1–3 and 5–6. During the 2014 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Sochi, she performed the Russian folk song Oy, to ne vecher (“It’s not evening yet”).
