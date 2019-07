Two videos have been posted online, featuring an unusual car accident at a parking lot near a shopping centre in Russia's city of Omsk.

An unidentified driver hit a fence at a high speed, making his Lada car flip twice in the air before it landed on its side and kept on moving a bit further, the video posted on Russian social media network Vkontakte shows.

According to local police, the car left the scene afterwards, with the driver apparently not in need of medical help.

The police are now working to identify the driver and his whereabouts.