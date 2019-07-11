President Putin and His Bolivian Counterpart Morales Hold Press Conference in Moscow (Video)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bolivian President Evo Morales are holding a press conference following their meeting in Moscow on Thursday, 11 July.
The leaders are expected to discuss Russian-Bolivian relations, including trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation.
In the course of his visit to Moscow, Morales plans to discuss Russia's potential participation in the construction of a transcontinental railroad that will connect the Pacific and Atlantic coasts of South America.
