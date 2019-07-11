President Putin and His Bolivian Counterpart Morales Hold Press Conference in Moscow (Video)

Bolivian President Evo Morales has arrived in Moscow on 11 July to sit for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin press service reported that the two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation between the two nations as well as pressing international issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bolivian President Evo Morales are holding a press conference following their meeting in Moscow on Thursday, 11 July.

The leaders are expected to discuss Russian-Bolivian relations, including trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation.

In the course of his visit to Moscow, Morales plans to discuss Russia's potential participation in the construction of a transcontinental railroad that will connect the Pacific and Atlantic coasts of South America.

FOLLOW SPUTNIK'S LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE