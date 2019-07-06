Earlier, the US Agency for International Development published a document called "Countering Malign Kremlin Influence Development Framework" with strategies to challenge alleged dastardly Russian behaviour to "weaken US influence in the world" and "divide" Washington from its "allies and partners" worldwide.

Russia's foreign ministry has blasted USAID's new Russia-centric policy document, calling it a ghost of the Cold War past and nothing short of "malicious anti-Russian propaganda."

In a press statement released Saturday, the foreign ministry said the very name of the agency document "suggests that USAID is not at all aimed at creating an atmosphere of cooperation on the world stage, but serves as an instrument of ideological struggle and propaganda."

Charging the strategy with being aimed at spreading "Russophobia in the world, especially among Russia's neighbouring states," the foreign ministry suggested that behind the imaginary danger of 'Russian meddling' is a "desire to subordinate these countries to US influence," with the US seeking both geopolitical and economic benefits, including efforts "to force Europe to buy more expensive American LNG."

Calling the approval of such a program at such a high level by the current administration "discouraging," the foreign ministry suggested that its content and tone didn't correspond to the "constructive tone of the recent meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump at the G20 Summit in Osaka," and argued that it was clear that some "influential functionaries in Washington were trying with all their might to preven the normalization of Russian-US relations."

On Thursday, USAID, the influential US agency charged with distributing non-military aid and providing 'development assistance' to other countries, released a "Countering Malign Kremlin Influence (CMKI) Development Framework, with the document featuring a series of bulletted recommendations on how the US can shore up "increased resilience" among its partner countries to Russia.

Among the document's recommendations are steps to "counter efforts to undermine democratic institutions and the rule of law," "resist the manipulation of information," and to "reduce energy and economic vulnerabilities." These include the creation of tools and support for "reform-minded leaders and civil-society voices," support for a "free, independent media" and the promotion of "media-literacy programs," support for "independent regulatory authorities" in the energy sector," and support for "integration with western economies" and the opening up of "new markets for US businesses."

The strategy includes a series of examples from USAID's efforts in Ukraine, Moldova, and the Balkans in recent years to counter the so-called "malign Kremlin influence" in these countries.

