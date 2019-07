The Red Army liberated Belarusian capital Minsk from Nazi Germany in 1944, as part of the offensive by Soviet forces commonly known as Operation Bagration. The enemy was driven completely out of the city by 3 July 1944.

A fireworks display will take place at Moscow's Poklonnaya Gora to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Minsk from Nazi Germany by the Soviet Army.

Twenty four rounds of over two thousand different kinds of fireworks will be launched into the sky by the Special Marshall Mikhalkin Firework Command.

