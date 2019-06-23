'Society Demands Justice': Pro-Golunov Rally Across Russia Against Evidence Fabrication (Photos)

Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov working for Russia's Meduza news outlet was detained on 6 June after the police found drugs in his possession. Charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence.

People have taken to streets in several Russian cities to participate in the demonstration called "Society Demands Justice" aimed against fabrications of criminal cases, that was organised in connection with the case of the journalist Ivan Golunov.

The demonstrations have taken place in Khabarovsk, Vladivostok, Novokuznetsk, Saratov, Omsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Kaliningrad, Samara and Makhachkala with dozens of people protesting.

​In Vladivostok, the rally of journalists has lasted about an hour and gathered more than 30 participants. It was a peaceful event. Journalists have collected signatures appealing to the head of the Investigation Committee and the Prosecutor General to conduct a full and thorough investigation of the case of Ivan Golunov, the tweet says.

Во Владивостоке пикет журналистов продолжался около часа и собрал больше 30 участников. Пикет прошёл мирно. Журналисты собирали подписи под обращением к главе СК и генпрокурору о проведении полного и тщательного расследования по делу Ивана Голунова. pic.twitter.com/RwJkn6OC2N — Профсоюз журналистов (@PZhurnalist) 23 июня 2019 г.

The rally in Khabarovsk was held without any violations and detentions. About a hundred people gathered on Komsomolskaya Square, according to the tweet.

Митинг в Хабаровске прошёл без нарушений и задержаний. На Комсомольской площади собралось около ста человек. Со сцены выступили члены руководящего комитета Хабаровского отделения ЛПР Артём Мозгов и Максим Ихсанов, а также представители штаба Навального, КПРФ и желающие из публики pic.twitter.com/n0kHtaMgOZ — Либертарианская партия России (ЛПР) (@lpr_tw) 23 июня 2019 г.

​Demonstrators in Omsk and Saratov have also held rallies, with dozens of people protesting on the streets.

Пикет в Омске завершился, в нём приняли участие около 20 человек — либертарианцы и активисты штаба Навального. Полиция в ход акции не вмешивалась.



«Всё прошло мирно, если не считать неизвестного парня, который агрессивно вёл полемику по методичке НОДа (Россия — компания и т.п.)» pic.twitter.com/ntjKXTjFPZ — Либертарианская партия России (ЛПР) (@lpr_tw) 23 июня 2019 г.

​Some 200 people have gathered for a rally Nizhny Novgorod, expressing their support to the Russian journalist. A rally supporting Golunov has also been held in Kaliningrad.

На фото: митинг в Калининграде pic.twitter.com/HH9YKKGAz6 — Либертарианская партия России (ЛПР) (@lpr_tw) 23 июня 2019 г.

According to the website of the organizers and reports in social networks, the rallies should also take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don.

The Russian police have detained Golunov, who is known for his corruption-related stories after finding drugs in his possession. Golunov, who insisted he had been framed and the drugs had been planted, was put under house arrest. On 18 June, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said that charges against Golunov had been dropped due to lack of evidence.

Following the incident, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed two senior Moscow police officials, Gen. Andrei Puchkov and Gen. Yuri Devyatkin, who were involved in the probe.