Twelve Extremists Planning to Create Sharia State in Russia's North Caucasus Detained - FSB

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian law enforcers have suppressed the activities of an extremist Islamist organisation in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of Russia and have detained 12 extremists for spreading propaganda and planning to create a Sharia state in the North Caucasus, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement on Friday.

"Members of the criminal group were spreading ideas of radical Islam, they made attempts to oust municipal officials and had plans to create on the territory of the North Caucasus a state with Sharia form of government. Twelve members of the extremist organization were detained, one of them in Moscow. All of them are residents of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic," the FSB said.

The FSB, the Russian Interior Ministry and the Russian National Guard have jointly suppressed the activities of a cell of the Takfir wal-Hijra extremist organization (banned in Russia), the FSB specified.

Weapons, CD disks with terrorism-related videos and extremist religious literature have been seized during searches, the FSB added.