Register
14:11 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Blood vessel

    “Clotless Vessels”: Russian Scientists Develop Unique Stent Coating

    CC0
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 30

    An international team of scientists from Russia, Germany, the UK and China In collaboration with Tomsk Polytechnic University has developed a vessel implant coating for safe drug delivery. The innovation features arrays of microchambers that prevent stenosis and recurrent blood clotting. The findings were published in the European Polymer Journal.

    Drug-loaded implant coatings are not new, but were previously unable to guarantee successful recovery due to the absence of controlled release of the drug from the coating.

    To solve this problem, TPU scientists and their colleagues suggested using a biodegradable drug depot system. It is a film equipped with arrays of microchambers, each of which is a cylinder of 5 microns in diameter and 3 microns in height.

    “We loaded the microchambers with a model drug substance, water-soluble fluorescent dye substance Rhodamine B with 76 percent efficiency, with cargo capacity of each microchamber being 2.88 × 10−9 µg,” said Sergei Tverdokhlebov, one of the research authors and a research fellow at TPU’s Weinberg Research Center. 

    Medical Bandage
    © Flickr/ Wan Mohd
    Russian, Czech Scientists Invent Biodegradable Nanofiber Bandage for Fast Healing
    The researcher added that “the substance was completely released in vitro during 13 days in PBS at 37 °C.”

    The release of the drug can be sped up with the help of ultrasound that destroys the loaded microchambers, the scientist stated.

    The developed coating can also be used in coronary stents, providing an additional pharmacological effect. The controlled release of the required drug prevents stenosis and recurrent blood clotting.

    Related:

    Oil From Straw: Russian Scientists Use Pyrolysis to Create Clean Version of Popular Fuel
    Russian Scientists Make Progress Developing Innovative 2D Materials
    Russian Scientists Develop Method to Recycle Multiton Rechargeable Batteries
    Tags:
    Tomsk Polytechnic University, science, drugs, blood vessels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse