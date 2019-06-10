Riyadh Eyes Methanol, LNG Projects in Russia – Russian Energy Minister

Earlier this week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Moscow and Riyadh had discussed a range of investment projects worth tens of billions of dollars.

Saudi Arabia is considering participating in methanol production in Russia, and also plans to engage in Russian LNG projects, Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said during a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart Khalid Al-Falih.

Moscow is hosting the Sixth session of Russia-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

Oil Prices

Russia and Saudi Arabia are taking preventive measures as part of OPEC-NON-OPEC to not allow oil prices to steeply drop, Khalid Al-Falih said during the press conference with Alexander Novak.

Protection of Investments

Saudi Arabia has invited Russia to sign an agreement on mutual protection of investments, Mr Falih said, adding that Riyadh is studying opportunities to invest in Russia's agriculture.

