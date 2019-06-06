Register
22:06 GMT +306 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    AI art exhibition at Hermitage Museum

    AI Art Exhibition Opens at State Hermitage Museum as Part of SPIEF’19 Cultural Programme(PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 (16)
    0 0 0

    An unusual mix of contemporary art and AI technology is on display at the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg. The exhibition – part of the SPIEF’19 cultural programme – is a joint effort of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and its foreign partners.

    If you think about the concept of artificial intelligence, you'd probably connect it in your mind with certain areas of human activity – complex calculations, banking and finance, linguistics or facial recognition. Now AI is also storming other frontiers, such as transforming traditional works of art into strange and complex masterpieces.

    ​Besides AI-enhanced art from France, Italy, Russia, and China, on display at the State Hermitage Museum are also works from two female artists from Saudi Arabia - Lulwah al-Homoud and Daniah al-Saleh.

    ​"We are taking part in the opening of yet another bridge – a cultural bridge between Russia and the rest of the world”, says Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih. “We stress the importance of cultural dialogue, which also uses newest technology, such as artificial intelligence. It all serves the main goal – to reach mutual understanding and prosperity for the people of Russia and other countries, including the Middle East and Saudi Arabia".

    AI art exhibition at Hermitage Museum
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    AI art exhibition at Hermitage Museum

    READ MORE: High Tech Meets Modern Art: AI International Art Exhibition to Launch in Russia

    Saudi Arabia has been strengthening ties with Russia recently, with cultural dialogue playing a key role. The exhibition in St. Petersburg is Russia’s first major international art show exploring the role of AI. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which organised the event together with the State Hermitage, sees big potential in art as a form of diplomacy:

    "We see great interest in AI in the world", says Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev. "It’s not a coincidence that artists from 12 countries are taking part in the exhibition. It’s an example of cooperation between AI and humans, but also - a joint effort of our countries, because we are certain that art unites people, and unity is very important".

    AI art exhibition at Hermitage museum
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    AI art exhibition at Hermitage museum

    The RDIF and its international partners are already investing in AI technologies. According to a recent McKinsey and Company report, the use of artificial intelligence will add $13 trillion to the global economy by 2030. The fund, which is headquartered in Moscow, has already implemented more than 70 projects all over Russia in cooperation with its foreign partners.

    The 23rd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum kicked off on Thursday, 6 June with more than 17,000 delegates from 75 countries in attendance. 

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 (16)

    Related:

    London Design Museum Retells 'Timeless' Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick's Life, Works
    Turkish Museum Displays Eerie Doll with Jewish Holocaust Victim's Hair
    Two Thousand Items Recovered So Far After Brazil National Museum Fire (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    SPIEF, art exhibition, State Hermitage Museum
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Beautiful Ladies and New Technologies at SPIEF 2019
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse