Boeing 737 En Route to Berlin Makes Emergency Landing at Moscow Airport - Source

A Boeing 737 en route to the German capital, Berlin, has made an emergency landing at Vnukovo Airport near Moscow, an emergency service source told Sputnik.
Boeing 737 совершил экстренную посадку во Внукове.— Москва 24 (@infomoscow24) 4 июня 2019 г.
Подробнее: https://t.co/3DP7HDoY0e
Фото: https://t.co/rCvF6SVCh0 pic.twitter.com/mHhSnCOctA
According to the source, there are 101 people on board the plane.
The incident comes as in early May, a major incident occurred at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport after the SSJ100, bound for the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, caught fire upon making an emergency landing at the airport.
The accident left 41 out of the 78 people on board killed. The pilots' potential inexperience has been put forward as one of the possible causes of the tragedy.
