Boeing 737 En Route to Berlin Makes Emergency Landing at Moscow Airport - Source

Earlier in the month, the US Federal Aviation Administration said that some of the parts used on Boeing Co 737 MAX and NG planes may have been improperly manufactured.

A Boeing 737 en route to the German capital, Berlin, has made an emergency landing at Vnukovo Airport near Moscow, an emergency service source told Sputnik.

​According to the source, there are 101 people on board the plane.

The incident comes as in early May, a major incident occurred at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport after the SSJ100, bound for the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, caught fire upon making an emergency landing at the airport.

The accident left 41 out of the 78 people on board killed. The pilots' potential inexperience has been put forward as one of the possible causes of the tragedy.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW