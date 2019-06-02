At Least 15 People Wounded as Train Collides With Truck in South Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 15 people were injured on Saturday after a passenger train collided with a truck in Russia's southern Republic of Adygea, the North Caucasus Railroad (NCR) branch of the Russian Railways said.

"The train driver and his assistant received injuries of varying degrees of severity. Thirteen people sought medical help… at the Krasnodar train station," the NCR said in a statement.

The incident took place at around 3:00 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT). The driver of the truck drove onto a railroad crossing. The driver of the train attempted to stop by pulling the emergency break, but failed to avoid the collision.

The truck caught fire, which then was extinguished. The truck driver also received injuries.