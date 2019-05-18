Yulia Skripal to Sell Moscow Flat, Looks for New Owner for Her Dog - Reports

Yulia Skripal, the daughter of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal who was poisoned in Salisbury last March, has put her Moscow flat on sale, Sergei's niece, Victoria, has told several Russian media outlets.
Yulia has also sold her car by power of attorney and is also looking for a new owner for her dog, according to Victoria.
Yulia Skripal's cousin added that she does not intend to go back to Russia and will probably make a corresponding statement soon.
Former GRU operative Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping mall in Salisbury, UK, on 4 March 2018, with high-ranking British officials later claiming that the two had been exposed to the Novichok nerve agent. London immediately accused Moscow of orchestrating an attempted murder – an allegation that Moscow has flatly denied as unfounded.
Even though medics initially said that the Skripals were in a critical condition and might never fully recover, both emerged from a coma that lasted over a month and were discharged from hospital.
