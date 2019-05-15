Russian President Putin Rocks Iconic New Balance Sneakers (PHOTOS)

Probably, a pair of white New Balance sneakers had never made so many headlines until the unusually casually-looking Vladimir Putin was photographed rocking the iconic shoes while touring a school for gifted children in the Russian city of Sochi.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin visiting the Sirius educational center
The president was most likely wearing either the 997 Made in the USA or the 998 Made in the USA model; they are said to cost about 24,000 roubles ($372) and 25,000 roubles ($387) respectively in Russia.
