This is not the first time the Russian leader has hit the ice this year. In February, Vladimir Putin stepped onto an ice rink in Sochi together with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and his son, Nikolai.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating in a gala match at the Night Hockey League on Friday at the Sochi Bolshoi Arena.

He is joined by the professional athletes and other dignitaries.

The Night Hockey League was launched in 2011 as an initiative of Vladimir Putin which had the backing of Russian hockey veterans.

