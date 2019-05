A march commemorating military personnel who fought against Nazi Germany in World War II is being held in Moscow. The first Immortal Regiment march took place in 2012, and it has been annually held on 9 May ever since.

The participants will march through Tverskaya Street to the Red Square, holding portraits of their relatives and other people who fought in the war.

The first Immortal Regiment march took place in 2012 in Tomsk. About 6,000 people marched along the city's central street, displaying 2,000 photos of war veterans.

