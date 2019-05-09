Register
12:44 GMT +309 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia Victory Day Parade

    Highlights of the 9 May Victory Day Parade in Moscow (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik / Aleksandr Vilf
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A military parade to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War was held on Moscow’s Red Square on 9 May. The parade showcased sophisticated Russian military hardware, including tanks and missile systems.

    Interestingly, Russian-made Aurus luxury cars were for the first time used during the parade to transport Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who inspected the event, and Oleg Salyukov, commander-in-chief of the Russian Ground Forces, who was in charge of the parade.

    Aurus vehicles are part of the Kortezh project, which envisages the creation of luxury cars for top state officials. The cars, which are on a par with foreign analogues in terms of performance characteristics, are already used by Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country’s Federal Protective Service.

    The Aurus luxury car transporting Russian Defence Ministry Sergei Shoigu during the 9 May Victory Day Parade
    © Sputnik / Aleksadr Vilf
    The Aurus luxury car transporting Russian Defence Ministry Sergei Shoigu during the 9 May Victory Day Parade

    Undoubtedly, one of the parade’s highlights was Russia's T-14 Armata, the world's only post-war third-generation tank.

    The T-14 features an unmanned, remote-controlled turret, while the crew is protected within an armoured capsule. The tank’s weapons include a 125-mm smooth-bore cannon and a 7.62-mm remote-controlled machine gun.

    Russian T-14 Armata main battle tanks roll down the Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May, 2019
    © Sputnik / Aleksandr Vilf
    Russian T-14 Armata main battle tanks roll down the Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May, 2019

    Also taking part in the parade were S-400 Triumf advanced Russian long-range surface-to-air missile systems and RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

    The S-400 missile systems during a military parade in Moscow on 9 May, 2019
    © Sputnik / Aleksandr Vilf
    The S-400 missile systems during a military parade in Moscow on 9 May, 2019

    With a range of up to 600 kilometres and an effective intercept altitude of up to 27 kilometres, an S-400 unit can reportedly handle up to 72 missiles simultaneously, flying at 36 different aerial targets.

    A Russian RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system rolls down the Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May, 2019
    © Sputnik / Aleksandr Vilf
    A Russian RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system rolls down the Red Square during the Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May, 2019

    The RS-24 Yars is an upgraded version of the Topol-M ballistic missile, that can be fired both from a mobile launcher and silo. It carries ICBMs with multiple, independently targetable nuclear warheads and has a range of 11,000 km (6,800 miles).

    President Putin’s Speech

    In the run-up to the start of the parade, Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech, paying tribute to all those who gave their lives to defeat Nazi forces in the Second World War.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech during the Victory Day parade at the Red Square in Moscow on 9 May, 2019
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolsky
    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech during the Victory Day parade at the Red Square in Moscow on 9 May, 2019

    He warned against deliberate attempts by some countries to distort WWII events, stressing that “our sacred duty is to protect genuine heroes”.

    “You live in different countries, but the feat that you accomplished together cannot be divided. We will always honour all of you and the victory, which was and remains the same for everyone”, Putin underscored. Separately, he pointed out that Russia is open to cooperation with those who are ready to fight extremism and terrorism.

    Parade Debut

    Some military units took part in the Moscow Victory Day parade for the first time in history: women serving in the armed forces from the Zhukov Air and Space Defence Academy as well as womens' cadets corps of the Russian Investigative Committee.

    Female service members of the Zhukov Air and Space Defence Academy during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on 9 May, 2019
    © Sputnik / Aleksandr Vilf
    Female service members of the Zhukov Air and Space Defence Academy during the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on 9 May, 2019

    Also appearing for the first time in the event was a National Guards Forces unit from the Saratov Military Academy and cadets from the Moscow University of the Russian Interior Ministry.

    Related:

    Sold Out: Russia’s ‘Aurus’ Luxury Cars All Bought Up Two Years in Advance
    Russia Developing New Advanced Gun System for Armata-Based Tanks – MoD
    Russia Conducts Live-Fire Drills With S-400 in Crimea (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    characteristics, vehicles, event, military parade, Aurus, T-14 Armata, RS-24 Yars, S-400, Sergei Shoigu, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse