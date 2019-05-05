At Least 13 Died, Including 2 Children, in Sheremetyevo Plane Fire

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 had to make an emergency landing earlier in the day at the Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport due to the fire on board, which ultimately burnt down the aircraft. Russian flagship carrier Aerflot confirmed that the fire had been extinguished.

The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed on Sunday that at least 13 people, including two children, have died in a fire that broke out on board an Aeroflot Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft shortly after taking off from Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow at 2:50 pm GMT. Moscow-Murmansk Flight SU1492 carrying 78 people on board returned to the airport.

"The investigation currently is aware of 13 killed people, including two children," the official representative of the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, said.

The fire ultimately destroyed half of the aircraft. As for now, Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot has confirmed that the fire has been extinguished.

A commission has been created to investigate the causes and circumstances of the incident, while Aeroflot’s crisis headquarters has been promptly convened, the statement read.