WATCH Russia's New 21st Century Aircraft Making Non-Stop Flight

Upon arriving in Ulyanovsk, the plane will be repainted before travelling to Ramenskoye Airfield in the town of Zhukovsky near Moscow for further tests.
The brand-new Russian passenger craft is designed to transport up to 211 people over a distance of 6,400 kilometres.
The aircraft took its maiden flight in May 2017. At present, the plane has a number of western-made components, including US PW1000G airplane engines, however, the manufacturer is planning to replace them with Russian-made parts soon.
