WATCH Russia's New 21st Century Aircraft Making Non-Stop Flight

Russia's Irkut aircraft manufacturer has posted the first video of a direct flight by its MS-21-300 airliner from Irkutsk to Ulyanovsk-Vostochny Airfield.

Upon arriving in Ulyanovsk, the plane will be repainted before travelling to Ramenskoye Airfield in the town of Zhukovsky near Moscow for further tests.

The brand-new Russian passenger craft is designed to transport up to 211 people over a distance of 6,400 kilometres.

The aircraft took its maiden flight in May 2017. At present, the plane has a number of western-made components, including US PW1000G airplane engines, however, the manufacturer is planning to replace them with Russian-made parts soon.