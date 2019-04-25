Shooting Reported in Moscow: Investigators en Route to Scene

The police received a call about a shooting in the southwest of Russia's capital that has allegedly claimed the lives of at least two people, a police source told Sputnik.

"Two bodies have been found with gunshot wounds. According to preliminary reports, the shooting occurred due to a conflict between two men", a police source told Sputnik.

He added that law enforcement officers are questioning possible eyewitnesses to the incident, and have requested video from surveillance cameras.

Дело по двум статьям возбуждено после стрельбы у метро «Новые Черёмушки» https://t.co/LSKeRC0JmK pic.twitter.com/0iaDi9bTvN — #говоритмосква (@govoritmsk) April 25, 2019

​The Russian Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases into the murder and illegal circulation of weapons after the accident.

Previously, the press service of the Investigative Committee told Sputnik that Investigators and forensic experts were en route to the scene of a shooting incident in the southwest of Moscow.