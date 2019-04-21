Man Climbs Onto Roof of Venezuelan Embassy in Moscow (VIDEO)

According to the Telegram channel Life Shot, citing an alleged friend of his, the man tried to attract attention with this action. The Telegram channel shared a video of him talking on the phone, claiming that he was chatting with his girlfriend.

Law enforcement officers have cordoned off the Venezuelan Embassy in Moscow, a source in the police told Sputnik.

"There is a man on the roof of the Venezuelan Embassy in Moscow, the operational services of the city are in place", the source said.

While the policemen who arrived at the scene persuaded the man to get off the roof, he jumped off it, according to local media reports. After this, he was reportedly detained by the police. Currently, the man is being examined by doctors, reports say.

The friend told the Telegram channel Life Shot that the young man had quarrelled with his girlfriend and was trying to attract attention to himself with the act.

A video published by Life Shot shows the man talking on the phone, allegedly with his girlfriend.