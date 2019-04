Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, chairman of the board of directors of the newly-formed Saudi Space Agency, is holding a press conference at the RKA Mission Control Centre in Korolyov.

Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud arrived in Russia on 17 April during his return visit at the personal behest of the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin.

The Saudi delegation also included representatives of the Space Agency and the King Abdulaziz Science and Technology Center (KACST). The parties have already discussed potential bilateral cooperation in the peaceful exploration and use of outer space.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.