WATCH Russian 'Putin's Kortezh' Convertibles Preparing for Parade Near Kremlin

The footage of the brand-new Russian convertible Aurus, published on Thursday, shows the vehicles preparing for traditional Victory Day parade that would be held on the Red Square in Moscow on 9 May.

The military personnel behind the wheel drove their cars near the Kremlin during a practice run for next month's parade.

Mass production of Aurus-brand vehicles (also known as Kortezh project vehicles) is expected to kick off in 2020, with production expected to gradually reach about 5,000 vehicles a year in 7 to 8 years' time.

In the meantime, the limited run of luxury vehicles for state and civilian use has already been sold out, in spite of a hefty price tag starting at 10 million roubles (about $151,000).