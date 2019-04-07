Register
    Real 'Frankenstein': Russian Cops Nab Plastic Surgeon Who Disfigured Women

    CC0
    Russia
    While Russian authorities note that the suspect so far has failed to provide documents that prove her alleged medical education, the suspect herself claims that she received her diplomas in her native Ukraine.

    Alena Verdy, a plastic surgeon who allegedly disfigured several women, was arrested by authorities in Russia’s Krasnodar International Airport when she was trying to board a flight to Israel, according to Russian media reports.

    According to Channel One Russia, Verdy, a native of Kiev whose real name is Antonina Gorbunova, is suspected of using fake qualifications to operate as a plastic surgeon and of harming both the appearance and health of a number of patients, as complaints against her continue to mount.

    One patient, for example, complained that after an abdominoplasty conducted on her by Verdy, she ended up suffering from necrosis and seromas, with pieces of skin sticking out from her sides like "fish tails", REN TV notes.

    Another said that Verdi’s attempt to remove the bags under her eyes led to the former having her lower eyelid "turned inside out", thus leaving her unable to fully close that eye.

    A representative of the Russian Investigative Committee said that a search of Verdy’s apartment yielded "fragments of medical equipment, a scalpel and medical supplies including anaesthetics".

    "During the investigation, the accused was unable to present documents proving she received medical education", the representative said.

    Verdy herself, however, denied these allegations and insisted that her medical diplomas were awarded to her in Ukraine, the Daily Mirror notes.

