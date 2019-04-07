Real 'Frankenstein': Russian Cops Nab Plastic Surgeon Who Disfigured Women

Alena Verdy, a plastic surgeon who allegedly disfigured several women, was arrested by authorities in Russia’s Krasnodar International Airport when she was trying to board a flight to Israel, according to Russian media reports.
According to Channel One Russia, Verdy, a native of Kiev whose real name is Antonina Gorbunova, is suspected of using fake qualifications to operate as a plastic surgeon and of harming both the appearance and health of a number of patients, as complaints against her continue to mount.
One patient, for example, complained that after an abdominoplasty conducted on her by Verdy, she ended up suffering from necrosis and seromas, with pieces of skin sticking out from her sides like "fish tails", REN TV notes.
A representative of the Russian Investigative Committee said that a search of Verdy’s apartment yielded "fragments of medical equipment, a scalpel and medical supplies including anaesthetics".
"During the investigation, the accused was unable to present documents proving she received medical education", the representative said.
Verdy herself, however, denied these allegations and insisted that her medical diplomas were awarded to her in Ukraine, the Daily Mirror notes.
