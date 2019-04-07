Two People Killed, 4 Rescued in Fire at Apartment Building in Moscow

"In the course of work on putting out the fire, firefighters rescued four people from the upper floors. Unfortunately, the fire killed two people," the statement said.
According to the statement, the fire in one of the flats of the apartment building in Kropotkinsky Lane in Moscow was reported on Sunday night. Firefighters have put out the fire on approximately 25 square meters (269 square feet).
