People Injured in Blast at St. Petersburg Military Academy - Emergency Services

"According to the preliminary data, four cadets have been injured as a result of a blast. The cause of the blast is still unknown," a spokesman for the emergency services said.
В академии имени Можайского взрыв произошёл на пятом факультете. В результате обрушился лестничный пролёт, на третьем этаже сейчас заблокированы 15 человек. pic.twitter.com/Wv7Ww9EZao— 78 | НОВОСТИ (@good78news) 2 апреля 2019 г.
A.F. Mozhaysky's Military-Space Academy in St. Petersburg is one of the largest military education establishments in Russia.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
