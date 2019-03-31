WATCH Woman in Swimsuit Dance Near Moscow's Kremlin

The performance, which only lasted a few seconds, was apparently conducted by the woman to settle a bet with some bloggers.

A scantily dressed woman has managed to perform a stunt that can be considered both risky and risqué in the very heart of the Russian capital: she busted out her dancing moves while wearing only a swimsuit right next to the Kremlin.

According to Russian media reports, the woman, who turned out to be an Instagram blogger with over a million subscribers, performed this stunt because of a bet she made with some bloggers in Belarus.

The impromptu performance lasted only a few seconds as the woman had to hurry to flee the scene in order to avoid the attention of police officers patrolling the area.