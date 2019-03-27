Register
    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun

    Moscow, Beirut Call for Fair Solution to Iranian Nuclear Problem - Statement

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun, called on Tuesday for a fair solution to the Iranian nuclear problem, a joint statement adopted following the two leaders' talks said.

    "[The two presidents] call for finding a fair solution to the Iranian nuclear issue taking into account the legitimate right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the peaceful atom in accordance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty", the statement released by the Kremlin said.

    Putin and Aoun also expressed their intention to cooperate in order to strengthen international stability and promote non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and of their means of delivery. The two leaders also agreed to coordinate efforts in facilitating the establishment of a zone free of weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits at a military outpost during a visit at Mount Hermon in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights overlooking the Israel-Syria border. (File)
    Israel Has Full 'Freedom of Action' With US Support in Countering Iran in Syria – Netanyahu
    The meeting between Aoun and Putin was held in Moscow earlier on Tuesday. This was Aoun's first official visit as president to Russia.

    Iranian nuclear issue has topped the international agenda after US President Donald Trump, a long-time critic of the historic 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, pulled out of the agreement in May 2018. The US leader has turned a blind eye to the statements by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that confirmed Tehran’s compliance with the deal on numerous occasions.

    The move that has been slammed by the remaining parties to the deal, which have insisted that Iran was honoring its part of the deal. The reimposed by the US restrictions target not only Iran but also those who continue to trade with the country.

    The 2015 deal was inked by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union in an attempt to make sure that Tehran kept its nuclear program entirely peaceful in return for sanctions relief.

    nuclear issue, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Michel Aoun, Vladimir Putin, Lebanon, Iran, Russia
