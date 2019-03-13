Russian Upper House Passes Bill Banning Dissemination of Fake News

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federation Council passed on Wednesday a bill prohibiting dissemination of fake information and relevant legislation envisioning fines for spreading fake news.

The law prohibits spreading fake information that threatens human life and health and may disrupt social order or public security.

According to it, the prosecution now can address the country's telecommunications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, requesting to take measures to limit access to a digital news outlet that has published a piece of fake news.

A fine for breaching the law may reach nearly $6,000 for individuals, $14,000 for public officials and $23,000 for legal entities.

The bill originally passed by the lower house on March 7.