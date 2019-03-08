Women's Day Photo Shoot Featuring Soldiers, Ballerinas Wows Onlookers (PHOTOS)

March 8 is International Women's Day, a global holiday that's especially popular among Russians. In honour of the occasion, servicemen from the Russian Armed Forces put together an odd but original gift to show their appreciation of the fairer sex.

The photos, taken in Ekaterinburg's metro, feature contract troops from the Central Military District posing in full combat gear, assault rifles and all, accompanied by graceful ballerinas from a local dance collective.

The unusual combination of two highly contrasting traditional symbols of masculinity and femininity, along with the sleek and ultra-modernistic background of the metro station, left few indifferent online, with commenters debating the thinking behind the idea.

"Good for them, it turned out very beautifully!" one user wrote. "Surrealism in all its glory," another added. "Cool! Strength and tenderness! Courage and femininity!" a third chimed in. "Beauty is a terrible force!" another wrote, quoting legendary Soviet actress Faina Ranevskaya.

Not everyone approved, however, with one user calling the set "shameful" and describing it as "militarism on the brain." Another asked whether taxpayers had funded the project. "Don't worry, nobody was paid anything," the shoot's organisers responded.

One user recalled the March 8 holiday's historical origins as a celebration of the fight for equality between the sexes, and criticised the photo set's "Strength of a man and tenderness and love of a woman" slogan. "International Women's Day is not about 'tenderness' or 'love'. Next year, do a photo set of Russian servicewomen in the same gear – now that would really be relevant and really cool," the user suggested.