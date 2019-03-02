Russian Nobel Prize Winner Zhores Alferov Dies at 88 - Reports

The Russian academic made a significant contribution to the creation of modern heterostructure in physics and electronics. He was the inventor of the heterotransistor and won the 2000 Nobel Prize in Physics along with Herbert Kroemer and Jack Kilby for the development of semiconductor heterostructures for high-speed optoelectronics.

Nobel Prize winner, Soviet and Russian physicist and academic Zhores Ivanovich Alferov, has died at the age of 88 in St. Petersburg, his wife Tamara told Sputnik on 3 March.

"Zhores Ivanovich died today", Tamara Darskaya stated.

Alferov, born in 1930, specialised in semiconductor heterostructures in physics and electronics. Alferov was the recipient of numerous state and scientific awards and honours.

He was also a prominent and long-serving Russian lawmaker. Alferov was elected to the Russian parliament's lower house a total of six times.

"Zhores Alferov, Nobel Prize winner in Physics, member of the Communist Party faction in the Russian State Duma has died. Bless his memory", member of State Duma Valery Rashkin stated.

Alferov was also the vice president of the Russian Academy of Science (RAS) from 1991 to 2017.