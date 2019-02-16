Register
03:29 GMT +316 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Fitch rating agency

    Fitch Keeps Russia's Issuer Default Rating Unchanged at 'BBB-'

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 40

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fitch Ratings said it maintained Russia's issuer default credit rating at BBB- with a positive outlook, citing the country's strong balance sheet and progress in strengthening its economic policy framework.

    "Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with a Positive Outlook," the agency said in a statement.

    "Russia's ratings balance a very strong sovereign balance sheet, robust external finances and a credible macroeconomic policy framework against weaker growth prospects than peers, high commodity dependence, weak governance standards and geopolitical tensions. The Positive Outlook reflects continued progress in strengthening the economic policy framework underpinned by a more flexible exchange rate, a strong commitment to inflation- targeting and a prudent fiscal strategy," the statement added.

    The agency also noted that this economic policy framework helped Russia ensure resilience to shocks and preserve macroeconomic and financial stability despite the increasing likelihood of sanctions and lowering interest on the part of investors last year.

    READ MORE: US Sanctions on Russian Sovereign Debt, Ban on Dollar Ops Are Unlikely — Fitch

    The agency continued by suggesting that this year, average inflation will go up to 5.3 percent from the record low of 2.9 percent in 2018 due to the increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate, as well as the recent weakening of the ruble and higher inflation expectations.

    The Moscow City International Business Center
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Fitch: Russia 'Copes Well' With New US Sanctions, Economy Resilient to Shocks
    Nevertheless, Fitch forecast inflation to lower back to the Central Bank's 4 percent target by 2020 "in the absence of persistent effects from the VAT increase, negative supply shocks and further weakening of the rouble."

    "Fitch expects growth to slow to 1.5% in 2019 reflecting the impact of the VAT rate increase on consumption and weaker investment (especially given a higher base effect from 2018). We then expect growth to accelerate modestly to 1.9% in 2020, below the expected 3.2% for the 'BBB' median, supported by recovering private consumption and faster execution of government priority programmes," the agency argued.

    Last week, Moody's upgraded Russia's issuer and unsecured senior debt ratings from Ba1 to Baa3 and changed its outlook from positive to stable, becoming the third 'Big Three' credit rating agency improving Russia's rating to investment-grade.

    READ MORE: Moody's Upgrades Russia's Debt Rating to Baa3, Changes Outlook to Stable

    Related:

    Fitch Downgrades Venezuela’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating
    Fitch Upgrades Russia's Issuer Default Ratings Outlook to Positive
    Fitch Downgrades Venezuela’s Rating to CC, Notes Great Risk of Default
    Global GDP Forecast Revised Upward to 3% in 2017 Amid Positive Growth - Fitch
    Tags:
    economy, rating, Fitch, Russia

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse