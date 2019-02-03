School Dance Trip Ends in Tragic Bus Crash, 7 Dead - Russian Emergency Services

According to the preliminary information provided by the police, the bus flipped over after the driver lost control of the vehicle. It remains unclear what caused the accident.

Four children and three adults were killed when a bus carrying a Smolensk dance team to Kaluga for a competition overturned in the Kaluga region, the regional governor's office reported. The bus was carrying 47 passengers, including 33 children; 20 additional passengers sustained injuries.

The Russian Emergency Service has already confirmed the deaths. Moreover, the majority of those who were wounded are kids: 24 children and one adult were admitted to hospital.

Reacting to the reports, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova to help provide medical assistance to the injured, his press secretary Oleg Osipov said.

The reasons for the tragedy remain unknown and an investigation into the deadly accident is underway.