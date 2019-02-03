Detsl, One of Russia's First Rappers, Dies at 35

Detsl made his debut on the Russian rap scene in 2000, when he released his first album 'Who Are You?' It remains one of the best-selling hip-hop albums in Russia, with a circulation of more than a million copies.

Russian hip-hop artist Kirill Tolmatsky, better known by his stage name Detsl, has died of cardiac arrest, his concert director Pavel Belents was cited by the daily newspaper Izvestia as saying.

According to Belents, the 35-year-old rapper died a few minutes after he wrapped up his gig in the Russian city of Izhevsk.

Belensts said that information about the date and location of the funeral will appear on social networks.

Earlier, Detsl's father Alexander Tolmatsky said on his Facebook page that his son had passed away.

Detsl rose to fame in 2000, when he released his first album 'Who Are You?' It remains one of the best-selling hip-hop albums in Russia. The past few years have seen Detsl disappearing from the hip-hop scene's radars.