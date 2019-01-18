Rescuers Find All Bodies At Crash Site of Su-34 in Sea of Japan - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The body of a Su-34 pilot was found on Friday at the site of the crash in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"A vessel involved in the search-and-rescue operation found and lifted on board an individual life-support raft with the body of a Su-34 pilot," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry earlier reported that two Su-34 fighter-bombers collided on Friday morning while manoeuvring during a training flight over the waters the Sea of Japan 35 kilometres [22 miles] off the coast. Both crews ejected, but only one pilot has been rescued so far.

According to the ministry, the search-and-rescue operation continues. It involves Tu-142, An-12, An-30 aircraft, Mi-8 helicopters and five ships.

Another six ships and vessels of the Pacific Fleet are heading to the search area.

