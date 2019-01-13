4.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka - Emergency Service

"There is no tsunami threat. The earthquake was not felt in the settlements of the Kamchatka region. Citizens have not called the emergency dispatch services", a release issued by the ministry said.
The quake hit a mountainous district near the city of Ust-Kamchatsk.
#Sismo M 4.3 NEAR EAST COAST OF KAMCHATKA. 13-01-2019 04:16 UTC https://t.co/DLGs7KxvhR #Temblor #CSEM #EMSC pic.twitter.com/eftwhUR1ep— Monitor Sismico (@MonitorSismico) 13 января 2019 г.
According to official data, no victims have been reported due to the incident.
