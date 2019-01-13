4.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka - Emergency Service

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, the quake hit Russia's Kamchatka region Sunday morning. The tremors on the peninsula were detected at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"There is no tsunami threat. The earthquake was not felt in the settlements of the Kamchatka region. Citizens have not called the emergency dispatch services", a release issued by the ministry said.

The quake hit a mountainous district near the city of Ust-Kamchatsk.

According to official data, no victims have been reported due to the incident.