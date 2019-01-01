WATCH Pedestrian Bridge Collapse in Moscow's Gorky Park, 13 Injured

According to preliminary data, thirteen people were injured when a wooden pedestrian bridge came crashing down in Moscow's iconic Gorky Park, a representative of Russia's emergency services told RIA Novosti.

"Five people received injuries of varying degrees of severity," the source said. The tally of those hurt in the incident later rose to 13.

The wooden bridge over the Gorky Park ice skating rink, packed with holiday revellers, gave way during the playing of the Russian national anthem shortly after the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2019.

The victims of the fall sustained injuries of moderate severity which were not life-threatening; their condition has been assessed as satisfactory, according to emergency services.