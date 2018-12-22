WADA to Discuss RUSADA Status in January - Compliance Review Committee

This was the condition for reinstating Russia’s anti-doping authority RUSADA in September.
Meanwhile, the independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) of the World Anti-Doping Agency will consider the status of Russia’s anti-doping authority RUSADA on January 14-15, WADA said Friday in a statement.
The Russian anti-doping system is being reformed amid the scandal over the alleged state-run doping program in the country, which resulted in a number of sanctions against Russian officials and athletes.
Russian officials have refuted the allegations of the state-run doping program, while admitting that Russian sports had some issues with doping abuse.
