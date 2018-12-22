WADA to Discuss RUSADA Status in January - Compliance Review Committee

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said Friday that WADA' s mission to the Moscow anti-doping laboratory was satisfied with the trip. The WADA mission led by independent expert Jose Antonio Pascual was tasked with retrieving raw data from the Moscow lab’s information management system.

This was the condition for reinstating Russia’s anti-doping authority RUSADA in September.

Meanwhile, the independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) of the World Anti-Doping Agency will consider the status of Russia’s anti-doping authority RUSADA on January 14-15, WADA said Friday in a statement.

"The team accessed the laboratory and progress was made with the Russian authorities regarding extraction and export of the data outside Russia … The CRC will meet on 14-15 January 2019 when RUSADA’s Code compliance status will again be considered and the CRC’s recommendation will then be considered by the ExCo," WADA said.

The Russian anti-doping system is being reformed amid the scandal over the alleged state-run doping program in the country, which resulted in a number of sanctions against Russian officials and athletes.

Russian officials have refuted the allegations of the state-run doping program, while admitting that Russian sports had some issues with doping abuse.

