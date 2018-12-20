Putin Holds Large Annual News Conference in Moscow (VIDEO)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a large news conference at 12 pm local time (9 am GMT) on 20 December, answering questions from journalists from both Russia and other countries.

The journalists are reportedly interested in Putin's position on Russia's economic and political development, the course of reforms in the country, prospects for Russia's continued integration into the international community and his opinion on key international issues.

Last year, more than 1,640 journalists participated at Putin's 13th annual news conference at the World Trade Centre on the Krasnopresnenskaya Naberezhnaya in Moscow.

