At Least One Dead After Gas Explosion in Russian City of Vologda

A gas explosion occured in an apartment building in Russia's city of Vologda. The blast occured on the fifth floor of the fifth entrance of the building, the emergency servicies reported.

One died and seven more were injured, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MChS).

Later the emergency servicies said that two people are in critical condition after the incident, while the rest of them were lightly injured.

Previously, the gas has exploded in one of the flats in the apartment building in the Russian southern city of Taganrog. 150 people were evacuated from the building, 3 people were injured, two hospitalized, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.