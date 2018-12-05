All Bomb Threat Calls to Moscow Railway Hubs Made From Abroad - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – All of Tuesday's anonymous phone calls about false bomb threats to all nine Moscow railway stations have been made from abroad, a source in the city’s emergencies services told Sputnik.

"It has already been discovered that all the anonymous calls had been made from abroad," the source said.

© RIA Novosti . Mikhail Fomichev Moscow Police Respond to Bomb Threat at Kievskiy Railway Terminal - Source

Earlier in the day, security forces checked all nine Moscow railway stations after anonymous phone calls. Despite the alleged bomb threats, the railway stations have not been evacuated and the traffic timetable remained unchanged.

Last year, Moscow faced a wave of the so-called telephone terrorism with some 250,000 having been evacuated from various facilities in the Russian capital.

