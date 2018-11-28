One Killed, 5 Injured in Mi-26 Helicopter Crash in Northern Russia

'The helicopter made a hard landing after takeoff, six people were aboard, one of them was killed, the rest were injured', the official said.
Investigators later confirmed that the helicopter's first pilot was killed in the crash.
В Ненецком автономном округе при жёсткой посадки вертолета Ми-26 погиб командир воздушного судна, пять человек получили ранения. Вертолёт совершил жёсткую посадку при взлёте из-за обледенения pic.twitter.com/UdzTqdDUON— Командир Полка (@kompolk) November 28, 2018
