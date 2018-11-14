Russian Military Approves Technical Specifications for Il-276 Transport Plane

“The tactical and technical requirements for a medium-lift military transport aircraft have been approved,” the company said in response to a relevant question.
"We are certain that the Il-276 will become one of the main assets of Russia's military transport aviation for several decades to come," the company stressed.
The work on Il-276 draft design is currently underway. The plane is expected to make its maiden flight in 2023, while first deliveries to the Russian armed forces are planned for 2026.
