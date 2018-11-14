Russian Military Approves Technical Specifications for Il-276 Transport Plane

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry has approved the tactical and technical requirements for the Il-276 prospective medium-lift military transport plane, aircraft manufacturer Ilyushin Aviation Complex told Sputnik.

“The tactical and technical requirements for a medium-lift military transport aircraft have been approved,” the company said in response to a relevant question.

"We are certain that the Il-276 will become one of the main assets of Russia's military transport aviation for several decades to come," the company stressed.

The IL-276 is a prospective two-engine medium-lift military transport aircraft, providing transportation of cargoes weighing up to 20 metric tons at a speed of up to 800 kilometres (about 500 miles) per hour.

The work on Il-276 draft design is currently underway. The plane is expected to make its maiden flight in 2023, while first deliveries to the Russian armed forces are planned for 2026.