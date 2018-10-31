At Least 1 Killed, 3 Wounded in Blast at Russian FSB Office in Arkhangelsk

The cause of the explosion is yet unclear. All employees were evacuated from the building, while Russia's special services are working at the site.

At least one person was killed and three others hospitalized after an explosion that went off at the entrance of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) building in the northwestern city of Arkhangelsk, the region's governor, Igor Orlov, said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the blast went off inside the FSB building near the entrance.

The causes of the explosion "are being looked into," noted Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee.

Local media report that the FSB building has been evacuated and police have cordoned off the area.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW